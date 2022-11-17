Teen found guilty in Lynchburg armed robbery case

A Lynchburg jury on Thursday found an 18-year-old guilty of multiple felonies in connection with an armed robbery last year, a prosecutor said.

Keyon Da'Monta Petty, who was 17 at the time of the crimes but was tried as an adult, was found guilty of three counts of robbery by use or display of a firearm, three counts of use of a firearm during a felony, possession of a handgun by a minor and criminal street gang participation, according to a news release from Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison.

The charges stemmed from Oct. 7, 2021, when Lynchburg police received a report of a robbery with shots fired in the area of Fifth and Jackson streets, according to the news release.

One of the four victims told police she intended to meet a man through Facebook to sell a phone, but when the group arrived at the Fourth Street location designated for the sale, four young men pulled out guns, surrounded the victims' car and ordered them to get out of the vehicle. The male driver was taken across the street and separated from the two women and a child who had been in the car; the men took purses with cash as well as cell phones from the victims, according to the news release.

Three blocks away, police detained four young men, one of whom was identified as Petty, the news release stated.

Petty carried a backpack with four guns, and a social media video made by Petty showed him and the three other juveniles showing off those guns and displaying gang hand signs. The video showed all four near the site of the robbery 10 to 15 minutes before the robbery happened, the news release stated.

Petty is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 11.