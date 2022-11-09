Testimony: Lynchburg man accused of murder at Dollar General exchanged words with victim

A Lynchburg man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a Huddleston man's shooting death earlier this year at Dollar General on Boonsboro Road was working at the store where the incident occurred, a store manager testified at a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Caleb Lamar Spinner, 23, also was charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharge of a firearm in a public place.

The Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release after the July 12 incident that Trevor Keith Weeks, 28, of Huddleston, "was shot multiple times during an altercation in front of the store." He was taken to Centra's Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment but did not survive, police said.

Police said officers initially responded to the Dollar General for reports of a disorderly man, the release said.

A store manager testified at preliminary hearing Wednesday in Lynchburg General District Court that Weeks purchased beer in the store and started drinking it on the property; he was asked to leave and refused. The store manager testified Spinner, an assistant store manager, exchanged words with Weeks that escalated, though the co-worker didn't know exactly what was said in the exchange.

The store manager testified he saw Spinner point a handgun at Weeks. The same co-worker testified he calmed his colleague down.

Weeks was focused on Spinner, appeared intoxicated and was aggressive in wanting to fight, the store manager testified.

Shots were fired and the store manager testified he saw Weeks stumble to the ground. Judge Stephanie Maddox and attorneys in the case reviewed video surveillance footage of the encounter in court.

A doctor and witness testified he was riding his bicycle on Coffee Road toward U.S. 501 when heard what he thought were firecrackers going off and realized they were gunshots. The doctor testified he looked and saw a man wearing yellow with another person standing over him; the doctor rode his bike to a nearby store and asked the clerk to call 911.

Minutes later, the doctor testified, he went back and rendered first aid to Weeks, whom he observed lying on his back, still breathing and suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen. The witness testified he did not observe a murder weapon used while bicycling by the incident as it unfolded in the parking lot.

LPD Detective Chad Davis testified he responded to the scene, spoke to the doctor and store manager who witnessed the incident, and reviewed the surveillance feed from the store. Davis testified Weeks suffered eight gunshot wounds and Spinner later was interviewed with a lawyer present.

LPD Detective Jonathan Bragg also testified he responded to the scene and collected cartridge casings, three projectiles and a 9mm handgun. A certificate analysis on those items is not yet back yet, Bragg said in court.

Maddox found probable cause to certify the charges to an upcoming term of the grand jury, which determines if evidence is sufficient to send the case to trial. Spinner remains in custody pending further court proceedings.