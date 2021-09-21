Testimony: Murder defendant likely a gang member

RUSTBURG — Evidence on a phone belonging to a Gretna man charged with murder from a shooting late last month indicates he’s a gang member, investigators said at his bond hearing Tuesday.

Matthew Isaac Critchley, 19, was arrested Aug. 30 on charges of second-degree murder and using a firearm in a felony from a shooting the day before. He appeared Tuesday in Campbell County General District Court on a request to be released from jail on bond.

His father called 911 the night of Aug. 29 to say Critchley shot someone, prosecutor Mitchell Hanson said at the hearing, and law enforcement responded to a house on Buffalo Lane where Critchley's father said the shooting occurred.

That was the house of Lawrence Keith Taylor, where Hanson said Critchley’s mother had been arguing with Taylor and was gathering her things to leave. When Critchley heard what was going on, he got into a car with a friend and a pistol to go there and help her out, Hanson said.

Deputies responded to Taylor’s house that night to find him dead on the floor inside, with two bullet wounds to his face, three in his back and a shotgun lying in his hand, Hanson said. Five shell casings were found at the scene: four near the front door and one near Taylor’s head.