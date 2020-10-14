Third mental evaluation ordered in Amherst County murder case

AMHERST — A year after a Madison Heights man was arrested and accused of shooting his elderly father to death, questions remain on his competency and sanity to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in Amherst Circuit Court.

Chris Hamilton Austin, 48, also is charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony in the death of John Bell Austin, 83. Amherst County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the elder Austin's residence at 147 Riverview Road in Madison Heights the afternoon of Oct. 1, 2019 and found he was deceased from a gunshot wound.

Chris Austin was taken into custody at the scene. Mark Arthur, Chris Austin’s attorney, has said his client acted in self-defense and in a previous motion seeking the competency and sanity evaluations expressed concern Austin “lacks capacity to comprehend the proceedings against him.”

The motion states Chris Austin possibly was taking Risperdal, an antipsychotic drug, and the defense’s concern involving his mental status at the time of the homicide and possible post-traumatic stress disorder “add to counsel’s concern over the defendant’s current level of competency.”