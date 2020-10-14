Third mental evaluation ordered in Amherst County murder case

AMHERST — A year after a Madison Heights man was arrested and accused of shooting his elderly father to death, questions remain on his competency and sanity to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in Amherst Circuit Court.
Chris Hamilton Austin, 48, also is charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony in the death of John Bell Austin, 83. Amherst County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the elder Austin's residence at 147 Riverview Road in Madison Heights the afternoon of Oct. 1, 2019 and found he was deceased from a gunshot wound.
Chris Austin was taken into custody at the scene. Mark Arthur, Chris Austin’s attorney, has said his client acted in self-defense and in a previous motion seeking the competency and sanity evaluations expressed concern Austin “lacks capacity to comprehend the proceedings against him.”
The motion states Chris Austin possibly was taking Risperdal, an antipsychotic drug, and the defense’s concern involving his mental status at the time of the homicide and possible post-traumatic stress disorder “add to counsel’s concern over the defendant’s current level of competency.”
Austin, who is in custody at the Amherst Adult Detention Center a few miles from the narrow section of Riverview Road where his father was killed, was present Wednesday in Amherst Circuit Court during a pre-trial hearing.
Judge Michael Garrett said in court two previous mental evaluations were performed on the defendant at the University of Virginia Institute of Law, Psychiatry and Public Policy on an outpatient basis but a final determination has not been made. In an "extensive report" dated Oct. 9, a doctor was unable to reach an opinion on whether Austin is competent to stand trial, Garrett said during the hearing.
Garrett ordered a third in-patient evaluation be performed, which means Austin can be transported to stay at a medical facility during the evaluation. The report will help determine if a trial will be held. Meanwhile, Austin's right to a speedy trial is "tolled," a legal term for delayed.
"Until we get the answers, we have no other option at this point," the judge said.
