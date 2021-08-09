Three arrested after Lynchburg bank robbery

Three people were arrested in connection with a robbery Friday at Bank of America on Wards Road, police said.

Lazaros Cardenas, 39, of Richmond; Suzanne Inman Marshall, 56, of Madison Heights; and Sheri Elizabeth Bayes, 54, of Lynchburg are charged with robbery.

Cardenas also is charged with attempted robbery in connection with an incident Saturday at Wells Fargo on Candlers Mountain Road.

In a news release, the Lynchburg Police Department thanked the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Amherst County Sheriff's Office, and the Liberty University Police Department as well as the community for helping.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

— From staff reports