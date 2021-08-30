Timberlake crash case ends in $1M civil judgment

A jury that heard a civil case about a 2014 crash off Timberlake Road has ordered the defendant to pay $1 million in damages to the victim.

Andrew Perkins filed suit against David Brown in December 2015, about a year after the two were involved in a head-on crash at the intersection of Enterprise Drive one evening.

In prior testimony and depositions in the case, Perkins said he was waiting to take a left turn onto Enterprise Drive from Timberlake Road at a green light, but not a green arrow light. Once the intersection was clear, he went to turn and struck Brown, traveling the opposite direction on Timberlake Road in a black SUV that didn’t have its lights on.

Both men got out of their cars, and Perkins had said Brown was acting aggressively toward him and blaming the crash on him, all while Brown “reeked of alcohol,” according to court documents.

Brown said he was traveling at the speed limit there, which is 45 mph, those documents state. He refused medical transportation from the scene but later was taken to the hospital, where his blood alcohol level was tested at about 11 p.m., hours after the 7 p.m. crash, and was found to be close to 0.2, well over the legal limit of 0.08.