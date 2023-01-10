Trial continued for Lynchburg man accused of murder, new attorney appointed

A jury trial set for this month in a Lynchburg murder case was continued after a judge granted a motion to appoint a new attorney for defendant.

Leonard Eugene Blackwell Jr., 42, of Lynchburg is accused of second-degree murder in connection with the killing of Clarissa Dawn Jones, 37, whose body was found December 2021 in a creek more than two weeks after her disappearance.

Blackwell has been in custody since Dec. 19, 2021 after police discovered Jones' body. The defendant also is charged with concealing a dead body and destroying evidence of a felony, which along were the murder charge were set to go before a jury in Lynchburg Circuit Court on Jan. 30.

Another charge against Blackwell, failure to register as a sex offender, was set to go before a jury on Feb. 14.

At a pretrial hearing Tuesday, Lynchburg Circuit Judge F. Patrick Yeatts granted a motion to withdraw Rebecca Wetzel as Blackwell's attorney and appointed Jim Childress to represent him moving forward. Blackwell said he understands the trial will be delayed and requested the move.

A motion from Wetzel states Blackwell expressed dissatisfaction with her counsel on multiple occasions and the relationship was strained.

"It has been defined by skepticism and candor," the motion from Wetzel states. "There has also been an ongoing tension between counsel and defendant regarding the relational roles in trial preparation, strategy and execution."

Prosecutors have said Jones was last seen Nov. 27, 2021 and first was reported missing Dec. 2. Prosecutors have also said evidence showed Blackwell was in a sexual relationship with Jones prior to her death.

She was missing for more than two weeks before police found her body in a creek near the 200 block of Trents Ferry Road, according to warrants. Blackwell was detained at the scene where Jones’ body was found.

Warrants from the case also indicate police seized a shovel, knife and a blanket with a stain on it from the truck Blackwell was driving the night he was arrested.

In June 2019, Blackwell was sentenced in Amherst Circuit Court to two years and six months in jail for failing to register as a sex offender, second offense, a Class 6 felony. Prosecutors said at the time Blackwell was convicted of a sex offense involving a minor in 2001, which placed him on the registry.

In June 2020, Blackwell was sentenced to nine months in jail after pleading guilty in Amherst Circuit Court to two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery.

Blackwell remains in custody awaiting further court proceedings. Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Pflieger said Tuesday in court in all likelihood a continuance is necessary, citing the "complicated nature of the facts" in the homicide case.