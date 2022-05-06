Two accused in Bedford County murder case await competency evaluations

BEDFORD — Two Goodview men charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting death in Bedford County still await competency evaluations before each can face a preliminary hearing.

Keenan Irvin Purdue, 20, and Ricky Lynn Purdue Jr., 28, appeared Friday in Bedford County General District Court for review hearings. They were arrested after the Bedford County Sheriff's Office received a call at about 4:15 p.m. Feb. 4 about a disturbance with shots fired in the 1000 block of Dawn Place in Goodview.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot dead. After a brief search, the co-defendants were taken into custody, the sheriff's office has said.

Ricky Perdue needs a competency and sanity evaluation that hasn't yet been done, said Pamela Willoughby, his attorney. Ronnie West, Keenan Perdue's attorney, also spoke in court Friday about difficulties so far in securing an evaluator for his client.

Lawrence Steele, the prosecutor, said the commonwealth still is waiting on some ballistics evidence related to the case. The commonwealth favors having a preliminary hearing at the same time for the co-defendants rather than proceeding separately, Steele told Judge Randy Krantz.

Both defendants remain in custody while awaiting a June 13 preliminary hearing.

— Justin Faulconer

