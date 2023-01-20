Two charged after Lynchburg shooting

Two men each face multiple felony charges after a shooting early Friday morning in Lynchburg, police said.

Samuel Christopher Reeves, 23, of Madison Heights, is charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm within the City of Lynchburg, and property damage.

Reeves, who was injured in the shooting, has been charged but remains at Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Da’quan Jymere Hunt, 23, of Lynchburg, has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in the city of Lynchburg and property damage.

Hunt is jailed without bond, police said.

At 2:31 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries to his leg. Police also found an occupied home and several unoccupied vehicles struck by gunfire during this incident. No one inside the home was hurt.

Reeves was taken to the hospital, and police found Hunt nearby within minutes. He was not injured and was taken into custody without incident.

Two guns believed to have been used were recovered, the release said.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated.

Anyone who captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective C.T. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.