Two charged with murder after Bedford County shooting

Two people were arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a shooting Friday in Bedford County, the county sheriff's office said.

Keenan Purdue, 19, and Ricky Purdue, 28, both of Goodview, are held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Authorities received a call around 4:15 p.m. about a disturbance with shots fired in the 1000 block of Dawn Place in Goodview.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot dead. After identifying the suspects and after a brief search, both were taken into custody, the sheriff's office said. The victim's name was not released.