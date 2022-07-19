Two juvenile suspects in custody after Nelson County shooting incidents

Two juveniles have been taken into custody after separate, recent shooting incidents in Nelson County, authorities said.

On July 14, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call around 4 p.m. about shots fired in the 11000 block of Virginia 56, about three miles from its intersection with U.S. 29.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect in that case is charged with attempted homicide, attempted armed robbery, shooting or throwing missiles at a car, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and threats of death or bodily injury to a person. The suspect is held at the juvenile detention center.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's office did not specify whether anyone was injured during the incident.

The second incident happened Tuesday, when the sheriff’s office received a complaint of shots fired and disorder from the 2100 block of Grape Lawn Drive in Lovingston, about two miles from where the road intersects with U.S. 29.

The juvenile suspect arrested in that case is held at the Lynchburg Detention Center and is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, shooting at or throwing missiles at a car, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, felonious property damage and reckless handling of a firearm.

Deputies found evidence of a physical confrontation and shots fired into a vehicle at the site. One man and one juvenile were injured during the physical confrontation and the man was transported for further medical treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Neither suspect's name was released. The sheriff's office described both events as isolated incidents with no known threats to the community.