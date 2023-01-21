Two more charged in Lynchburg shooting at Timbers Apartments

Two more men have been charged in connection with a Wednesday-night shooting at The Timbers Apartments in Lynchburg that left four people injured, police said.

Ardrius Kendrick Dews, 25, of Lynchburg, and Markeem Devante Dance, 23, of Lynchburg, each were charged with two counts of malicious wounding and one count each of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release Friday.

Police said Dews and Dance are at Lynchburg General Hospital, being treated for injuries suffered in the shooting, and will be jailed once they are released.

Police previously said Delante Lee Pannell, 22, of Lynchburg, also was arrested and charged with two counts each of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is jailed without bond.

Lynchburg police were called to the apartments at 3320 Old Forest Road for a report of shots fired at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police news release. While officers were on the way, a 911 caller reported someone had been shot.

Police said an investigation showed two groups of people were shooting at each other in the parking lot. A man and a woman left the scene in a vehicle and called 911 from the 2800 block of Linkhorne Drive. Both had been shot. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and have been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.