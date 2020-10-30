Two more charged with murder in Appomattox County homicide

Two more people have been charged with murder in the case of a man found dead in a burned-out vehicle in Appomattox County.

Enrico A. Moss, 29, of Appomattox and Mik'Tavis Elonta N. Green, 21, of Prospect both are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Carlos L. Rose, 45, of Lynchburg, the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Moss is held in the Baltimore city jail on this charge and others, while Green has not been located, the sheriff's office said. Anyone with information on Green's location is asked to call the sheriff's office at (434) 352-8241 or call 911.

Rose's remains were found on the morning of Oct. 21 in a 2002 GMC Yukon that had been set on fire and abandoned near the intersection of Forbes and State Park roads in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest.

Artenna K. Horsley-Robey, 29, of Lynchburg was arrested Tuesday and also is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Rose’s death.

Rose was reported missing Oct. 21 with last known contact the day before, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has said.

