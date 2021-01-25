Two Nelson County women plead guilty in violent 2019 brawl

As part of the plea agreement reached between prosecutors and the two defendants, the remaining malicious wounding by mob charges were reduced to unlawful wounding charges. A felony charge of entering a home with intent to commit assault and battery was also downgraded to misdemeanor destruction of property.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Berry, Martin’s attorney, told the court his client was satisfied with the agreement struck in the plea deal. Martin, who was 19 at the time of the offenses, appeared in court in a gray mask and blue winter jacket.

Heather Goodwin, Wood’s attorney, said the then-18-year-old was remorseful for the part she played in the incident. Wood entered her plea through a blue disposable face mask.

Goodwin did not dispute the evidence presented by prosecutors, but she noted her client was also injured in the attack and was hospitalization hospitalized because of her injuries.

“She is today taking culpability for her actions in this case,” Goodwin said.

Judge Michael Doucette accepted the plea agreement reached in the case. He ordered each defendant to pay $272 in restitution.