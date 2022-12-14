 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two ruled competent in Bedford County murder case

Two Goodview men charged with second-degree murder in connection with a February shooting death are competent to stand trial, a Bedford judge ruled Wednesday.

Keenan Irvin Perdue, 20, and Ricky Lynn Perdue Jr., 29, were arrested after the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 4:15 p.m. Feb. 4 about a disturbance with shots fired in the 1000 block of Dawn Place in Goodview.

When deputies arrived, they found a man had been shot dead. After a brief search, the two defendants were taken into custody.

Attorneys for each defendant requested mental competency evaluations on their clients, which were recently completed.

Bedford General District Judge Randy Krantz at a review hearing Wednesday determined the two men are competent to stand trial.

Preliminary hearings for both men are set for 10 a.m. Jan. 6 in Bedford General District Court.

People are also reading…

“We’ll be ready to proceed at that point,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Lawrence Steele said of presenting evidence that day.

Both men remain in custody pending further proceedings.

— Justin Faulconer

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Twitter stopped paying rent, vendors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert