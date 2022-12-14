Two ruled competent in Bedford County murder case

Two Goodview men charged with second-degree murder in connection with a February shooting death are competent to stand trial, a Bedford judge ruled Wednesday.

Keenan Irvin Perdue, 20, and Ricky Lynn Perdue Jr., 29, were arrested after the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 4:15 p.m. Feb. 4 about a disturbance with shots fired in the 1000 block of Dawn Place in Goodview.

When deputies arrived, they found a man had been shot dead. After a brief search, the two defendants were taken into custody.

Attorneys for each defendant requested mental competency evaluations on their clients, which were recently completed.

Bedford General District Judge Randy Krantz at a review hearing Wednesday determined the two men are competent to stand trial.

Preliminary hearings for both men are set for 10 a.m. Jan. 6 in Bedford General District Court.

“We’ll be ready to proceed at that point,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Lawrence Steele said of presenting evidence that day.

Both men remain in custody pending further proceedings.