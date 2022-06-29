UPDATE: Lynchburg man arrested after homicide at Salvation Army

A Lynchburg man was arrested after the fatal shooting Tuesday evening of another city man at the Salvation Army on Park Avenue.

Malik Ray-Shawn McDaniel, 25, of Lynchburg, is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in a public place, the Lynchburg Police Department said.

Estevez Marez Cabell, 33, of Lynchburg was found shot outside near the Salvation Army gymnasium after officers responded at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday.

Life-saving efforts began on scene and Cabell was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the police department said in a news release.

Police said McDaniel was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a brief standoff with police in the 1800 block of Georgia Avenue, and he was arrested without incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.