UPDATE: Lynchburg man arrested after Sunday homicide

A Lynchburg man was arrested Monday after another city man was fatally shot Sunday in Lynchburg, police said.

Keri Leon Sharpe, 33, faces charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the shooting death of Jared Jacob Davis, 47, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded at 5:10 p.m. to the 1100 block of 15th Street for a report of a man who had been shot, LPD said.

LPD and the Lynchburg Fire Department began life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, and the man died at the scene, police said.

Witnesses said the suspect fled to a home on 15th Street just after the shooting, but police said Sharpe was not found at that home.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, police received a call that Sharpe was in a house in the 600 block of Jackson Street.

"Officers responded to the scene and the suspect refused to exit the residence," LPD said in a news release. "Members of the LPD Crisis Negotiations Team spoke with the suspect for several hours before he was taken into custody after peacefully exiting the residence."

LPD thanked Virginia State Police for their assistance.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Campbell at (434) 455-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.