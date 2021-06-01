 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Lynchburg police ID suspect, deceased in overnight shooting
A Halifax man is charged with murder and other offenses after an overnight homicide and wounding on Fort Avenue in Lynchburg, police said.

Devan Rashod Wooding, 22, also is charged with breaking and entering with intent to murder, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, malicious wounding, misdemeanor property damage, felony eluding, and reckless driving.

Cameron Malike Jones, 22, of Lynchburg died from injuries suffered in the incident, while a woman with a gunshot wound was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Police responded at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday to the 3400 block of Fort Avenue for a report of shots fired. 

An officer in the vicinity identified the suspect getting into a vehicle. The officer tried to stop the driver, who fled, police said.

A seven-minute vehicle chase followed before the driver stopped and officers took him into custody, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

