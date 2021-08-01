UPDATE: One arrested in Lynchburg homicide

A Lynchburg man was arrested after another city man was fatally shot early Sunday in Lynchburg, police said.

Alfonzo Spinner, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Police identified the deceased as Gary Douglas Braxton, 65.

Officers responded at 3:40 a.m. to the 1800 block of Park Avenue for a report of shots fired.

There, they found Braxton with a gunshot wound. He later succumbed to his injuries at Lynchburg General Hospital, police said.

Police ask anyone who might have captured video of the incident on a security or doorbell camera to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

In a separate incident, police said Sunday officers responded at 10:05 p.m. Saturday to Sandusky Park, which is at 5805 Rhonda Rd.

There, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, and police described her injuries as non-life-threatening.

The suspects were described as several men who ran from the area toward the main entrance of Sandusky Park.

Police ask anyone with information about either of these incidents to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

— From staff reports