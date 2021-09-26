UPDATE: Police arrest man in connection with fatal hit and run

A Tennessee man was arrested Sunday and charged with reckless driving and felony hit and run in connection with the death of a pedestrian on Saturday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.
Charles Beaty, 24, of Jamestown, Tennessee, faces charges in the wreck that killed Daniel Bathurst, 59, of Lynchburg.
Officers responded at 6:01 p.m. to the 100 block of Melinda Drive for a report of an injured man, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.
Officers found a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital and later died.
Police ask anyone who might have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Police ask that anyone who might have information about this incident call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.
— From staff reports