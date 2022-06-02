UPDATE: Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Lynchburg homicide

Lynchburg police are investigating after a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

Anthony Dewayne Colden II, 25, was found with a gunshot wound to the torso after officers responded at 11:48 p.m. to an upstairs apartment in the 4500 block of Golf Park Drive, police said.

Colden was pronounced dead at the scene, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Londell Henry Thompson Jr., 21, is wanted in connection with the homicide, police said.

Thompson faces charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharge of firearm within city limits.

"Thompson’s whereabouts are unknown and he should be considered armed and dangerous," police said.

Police ask anyone who might have captured video of any of this incident on a security or doorbell camera to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or share the footage on the Neighbors Portal.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.