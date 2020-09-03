Use of force lawsuit proceeds against Lynchburg police officers

The Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release at the time that Booker tried to resist arrest, rolling on top of an officer as they were trying to detain him and refusing to put his hands behind his back.

Booker claimed in his lawsuit that his arms and legs were grabbed and Officer Godsie ordered the police dog to bite him while he was on the ground, citing testimony from Booker’s preliminary hearing.

The officers then struck him multiple times with their fists and a baton, and the dog held on to Booker’s leg, the suit states. At the time, LPD said the officers started to use a baton on him to stop him from kicking the police dog.

Once Booker was arrested, he was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Drug charges against Booker were dropped before his case reached a Lynchburg grand jury. At the time, prosecutors said the substance in his car field-tested positive for methamphetamine but later tested negative in a lab.

Booker pleaded guilty in May 2019 to possessing a firearm as a non-violent felon since a loaded gun was in his car at the time, obstruction of justice and attempting to flee police. He was sentenced to two years and three months on those charges, which he’s finished serving.