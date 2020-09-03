Use of force lawsuit proceeds against Lynchburg police officers

A Black man is suing Lynchburg police over the way he was treated during his arrest in July 2018.
Larry Anthony Booker, 33, was pulled over by officers Luke Schartiger and Jonathan Bragg the afternoon of July 18 for running a stop sign, according to the lawsuit and a news release from police at the time. The encounter led to a scuffle that involved a police dog and landed Booker in the hospital.
He initially filed suit against Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Police Department, the city’s chief of police — who is not named in the suit but at the time was Raul Diaz — and the three officers who detained him in mid-March of this year, claiming violation of his civil rights and excessive force. He demanded $2.35 million in damages plus other unspecified costs, as well as injunctive relief that’d prevent the police “from engaging in the use of excessive force.”
During the stop, he agreed to leave his car and the officers saw what they thought was drugs within it. They then called Officer Nathan Godsie to the stop with a police dog, who “arrived at the scene seconds later,” the suit states.
Booker refused a search of his vehicle and was “physically moved” around by the officers in the area near his car after he left it, according to the lawsuit. The police dog alerted at the car’s trunk, and then all three officers “tried to immediately detain” Booker, though they didn’t tell him he was under arrest at the time.
The Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release at the time that Booker tried to resist arrest, rolling on top of an officer as they were trying to detain him and refusing to put his hands behind his back.
Booker claimed in his lawsuit that his arms and legs were grabbed and Officer Godsie ordered the police dog to bite him while he was on the ground, citing testimony from Booker’s preliminary hearing.
The officers then struck him multiple times with their fists and a baton, and the dog held on to Booker’s leg, the suit states. At the time, LPD said the officers started to use a baton on him to stop him from kicking the police dog.
Once Booker was arrested, he was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Drug charges against Booker were dropped before his case reached a Lynchburg grand jury. At the time, prosecutors said the substance in his car field-tested positive for methamphetamine but later tested negative in a lab.
Booker pleaded guilty in May 2019 to possessing a firearm as a non-violent felon since a loaded gun was in his car at the time, obstruction of justice and attempting to flee police. He was sentenced to two years and three months on those charges, which he’s finished serving.
His attorneys, Carlos Hutcherson and Steven McFadgen, said in the lawsuit that the officer’s patrol as part of the department’s Special Investigations Response Team was “only occurring in the Black Community and they were getting behind cars occupied by young Black men or women.”
They claimed the police dog had a history of false alerts and would smell drugs days after they were removed from a location, again citing Godsie’s testimony.
“The force used by the officers was Deadly Force pursuant to the written policy on Use of Force (PD15-0602), as the actions were likely to cause serious physical injury, and in fact did cause serious physical injury,” they wrote in the lawsuit. “The policy lists when deadly force may be used, and none of the permissive situations occurred related to Mr. Booker and the Defendants.”
Booker details 10 specific counts against either the city, the named officers or both.
Attorneys representing all the defendants moved to dismiss all of the claims against the city and some of the claims against the officers. A judge granted most of that request in late July, leaving the lawsuit to proceed against the officers in their individual capacity on the basis of excessive use of force, conspiracy to violate civil rights, malicious prosecution and other claims.
Booker’s attorneys then filed an amended complaint, which added a list of what they believe to be past excessive uses of force by police and a claim that police conducted an unlawful search after they pulled Booker over.
Last week, the defendants asked the court to reject the amended complaint, saying the claims Booker re-asserts against the city are “futile.”
They said those claims still wouldn’t hold up in federal court, citing well-known case law that establishes “[a] local government entity cannot be held liable … for injuries inflicted solely by its employees or agents.”
The defendants also argued that the list of other police use of force incidents don’t show a “’persistent and widespread’ problem” in the department, since they were spread out to amount to one incident per year.
Julian Harf, one of two attorneys from a firm in Salem retained to represent Lynchburg and the officers, said he couldn't comment much about the case since it's still in early stages.
"We feel strongly that our officers did what was necessary in a tense situation," he said.
On Sept. 18, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Ballou will hear the motion to amend the complaint and a motion to make the defendants provide body camera footage from the arrest and other documents.
Besides the body camera footage from the officers involved, they’re seeking the report from an internal investigation into Booker’s arrest, dashboard camera footage from police vehicles and cellphone communication from the arrest.
Booker’s attorneys first requested that material in May, but LPD hasn’t turned it over — proposing protective orders that "the parties are unable to agree upon,” they wrote.
Harf said Booker's attorneys have requested sensitive information that's routinely put under a protective order by courts and they'll be filing a response to their requests soon.
Hutcherson, who also represented Booker in his criminal case, said one of the issues present is the inability to see into internal police investigations — findings from Booker's case were never relayed to him, he said.
“The police investigate the police and there’s never a finding that’s public … you hear nothing,” he said. “So it’s the biggest blue line of silence and [there’s] no access and no information to the public. …We get absolutely nothing at all and that’s a problem.”
Hutcherson said he and McFadgen want to keep the city as a defendant to the lawsuit, claiming the city’s policy allows arrests like Booker’s to go uninvestigated or under-investigated, with little to no community oversight.
“Unfortunately a majority of the time these are African-American citizens … these actions they’re taking are largely in the African-American communities,” he said. “… While this case is for Mr. Booker, this case is for everybody who’s been injured by the police.”
