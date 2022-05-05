 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CONCORD

Victim in fatal Campbell County motorcycle crash identified

  • Updated

UPDATE: Virginia State Police on Friday identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning.

Christian N.W. Goff, 22, of Appomattox, died following the crash on Doss Road, just east of White Oak Road in Concord, according to a state police news release.

Goff was headed east on Doss Road when his 2005 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road again and came to rest in a ditch, according to the release.

He was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.

EARLIER: One person died after a motorcycle crash Thursday morning in Concord, police said.

Virginia State Police said they were alerted at 7:30 a.m. to the crash in the 800 Block of Doss Road, which is in Campbell County off U.S. 460. 

Police confirmed the fatality but had no additional information to release.

— From staff reports

