 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victim in Spout Spring shooting identified
top story

Victim in Spout Spring shooting identified

Charles Roosevelt Abbitt Jr.

Charles Roosevelt Abbitt Jr.

The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who died in a Spout Spring shooting on Wednesday.

Carlos Rican Roman Jr., 34, of Spout Spring, was found by law enforcement with a gunshot wound at a residence on the 1400 block of Spring Grove Road early Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Sheriff Donald Simpson.

Responders attempted lifesaving measures but Roman died at the scene, the news release states.

Charles Roosevelt Abbitt Jr., 36, of Spout Spring, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder from the shooting.

Abbitt is held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center without bond, jail records show.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Could this technique one day cure blindness?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert