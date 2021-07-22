Victim in Spout Spring shooting identified

The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who died in a Spout Spring shooting on Wednesday.
Carlos Rican Roman Jr., 34, of Spout Spring, was found by law enforcement with a gunshot wound at a residence on the 1400 block of Spring Grove Road early Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Sheriff Donald Simpson.
Responders attempted lifesaving measures but Roman died at the scene, the news release states.
Charles Roosevelt Abbitt Jr., 36, of Spout Spring, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder from the shooting.
Abbitt is held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center without bond, jail records show.
Rachel Mahoney
Reporter
(434) 385-5554
