Virginia Supreme Court takes up child sex solicitation case of ex-LU professor

The Supreme Court of Virginia has agreed to hear the case of a former Liberty University professor who was convicted of soliciting sex from a minor — in actuality, an undercover cop posing as a teenager.

Stephen James Kilpatrick, 66, of Forest, was sentenced in 2019 to 33 years on his five convictions. His case was overturned by the Virginia Court of Appeals in a May decision.

He had communicated for around seven months with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 13-year-old girl named “Jenny,” holding sexual conversations and referencing her age and youthfulness, according to evidence presented at trial.

Officers planned a takedown in June 17, setting up a meeting at “Jenny’s” neighborhood in Forest, investigators said. Kilpatrick arrived there with lubrication and cookies and was arrested.

Appeals judges considered expert testimony Kilpatrick was going to introduce at trial insisting he isn’t a pedophile and lacked motive to engage in sexual activity with someone claiming to be a 13-year-old girl named “Jenny.” Bedford Circuit Judge James Updike refused to allow that testimony at trial.