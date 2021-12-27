Warrants reveal trail of evidence in Lynchburg woman's killing

A man charged with murder of a Lynchburg woman was found “wet and covered in sand” by police who suspected he moved the victim’s body multiple times, warrants in the case show.

Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department found the body of 37-year-old Clarissa Devon Jones the evening of Dec. 19 by a creek near the 200 block of Trents Ferry Road, according to a news release from the department and court documents.

They detained Leonard Eugene Blackwell, Jr., 41, of Lynchburg, at the scene and later would charge him with murder, among other crimes.

Jones had been reported missing more than two weeks beforehand and was last seen in the early morning of Nov. 28, according to search warrants that depict the police investigation into her death.

A man Jones was living with said she’d left their apartment and became concerned when she didn’t return or contact him, the documents read. The warrants state her loved ones noticed a “worrying change in behavior” leading up to her disappearance.

While she was missing, multiple confidential informants told police they believed she was murdered, the warrants state.

In interviews, officers found Blackwell had asked another man for Jones’ number the day before she was last seen, according to documents. Blackwell told police he knew Jones and sought her out as a sex worker. Blackwell also told police that an argument broke out over Blackwell’s girlfriend afterward where Jones “harassed” the other woman, and another witness told police he thought it was strange when Blackwell asked him for a shovel.

Blackwell’s girlfriend told police she and Blackwell returned home after the argument and she went to sleep, court documents state. Blackwell left the residence in his girlfriend’s truck that night and returned in the morning.

Warrants indicate police seized a shovel, knife and a blanket with a stain on it from the truck Blackwell was driving on Dec. 19.

Blackwell has been charged with second-degree murder, destroying evidence of a felony, concealing a dead body and three counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

Most recently, he’s faced a list of sexual offense charges in Amherst County, including rape, aggravated sexual battery of a minor, sexual battery without disclosing a sexually transmitted infection and causing a miscarriage from incidents dated back to 2017.

Almost all of those charges have been dropped with Blackwell pleading guilty to two misdemeanor assault and battery charges in June 2020, though the charges can be revisited later.

Prosecutors in Amherst County dropped many those charges this past March after a victim said she didn’t want to testify at trial because she was living out of state, expecting a baby, concerned about COVID-19 and stressed, according to a statement from the office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Lyle Carver.

That statement indicates Blackwell was charged with assaults on multiple victims, with others refusing to testify or unable to testify because of trauma or fear of Blackwell.

“All of the victims were consulted before any outcomes were reached in their cases,” the statement reads, adding the office still considers Blackwell’s case to be an open one. “…If and when the victims in these cases feel confident enough to return to Virginia, our office will revisit the charges.”

Blackwell also was found guilty of failing to register as a sex offender in Amherst County in May 2019, for which he’s appealed to the Virginia Supreme Court and served time.

He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 18 in Lynchburg General District Court on his new charges. In the meantime, he's held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond.

