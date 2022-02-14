Watch Now: Bedford jury finds MS-13 gang member guilty of aggravated murder in teen's slaying

BEDFORD — A jury on Monday found a member of the MS-13 gang guilty of aggravated murder while committing abduction for financial benefit in the slaying of Raymond Wood, a Lynchburg teenager killed in Bedford County in March 2017.

Josue Moises Coreas-Ventura, 25, also was found of guilty of abducting Wood for financial gain. He faces life in prison and will be sentenced at a later date. On the fifth day of trial, the jury returned its verdicts after three hours of deliberation.

Bedford County Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance, who embraced Wood's mother in the courtroom shortly after the verdicts were read, said the commonwealth is appreciative of the jury's decision in a difficult case.

"I know it sends a strong message that this community takes these crimes of violence seriously and we greatly appreciate their service and the response that they gave today," Nance said.

Wood, 17, was abducted from his front lawn in Lynchburg, beaten, choked unconscious and stabbed repeatedly, according to evidence in the case. His body was found on Roaring Run Road in Bedford County by a motorist who drove up on what Nance described as a "scene of horror."

Wood was murdered at the hands of Coreas-Ventura and several other gang members because the teen was selling drugs in a territory the defendant wanted for himself, Nance told jurors in closing arguments Monday. The victim was a barrier to Coreas-Ventura's goal, so the defendant contacted his gang superiors in Maryland to send a "death squad" to take out a rival, Nance said.

Nance said the group took Wood on a 25-minute "ride of terror" from Lynchburg and "took their turns getting their licks in," stabbing the victim with a large knife that belonged to Coreas-Ventura.

Coreas-Ventura, known to fellow gang members as "the condemner," showed premeditation in carrying out the murder, Nance told jurors.

"The condemner planned to get his hands dirty that night, and that's exactly what he did," Nance said.

Defense attorney Chris Kowalczuk told jurors the only issue in deliberating the case is why Wood was killed. It is uncontroverted Wood was brutally murdered, Kowalczuk said, but he argued the commonwealth didn't prove the element of the aggravated murder charge being done for a financial reason.

"That's [Nance's] narrative and it's incorrect," Kowalczuk said of a financial benefit being the reason Wood was killed, later adding: "...Raymond Wood pissed them off, disrespected them."

Kowalczuk told jurors his client should be found guilty of a lesser charge of first-degree murder and abduction, "hardly a slap on the wrist," he added. He said the financial gain argument doesn't make sense and is "fiction" to satisfy a more severe charge under the law.

Kowalczuk presented a string of text messages over the course of several months between Wood and Victor Arnoldo Rodas, who is serving a 55-year sentence for murder in the teen's killing, and said the victim had no idea he was talking to an MS-13 gang member.

The gang felt Wood cheated them on quality and amount of marijuana, Kowalczuk said.

"It's not some squabble to dismiss," he said of the text messages he argued were hard evidence of the motive. "These guys, unfortunately, were the real deal."

Wood was taken by Coreas-Ventura and four other gang members after "playing with the deadliest of fires," Kowalczuk said.

"He had no chance and it's horrible," Kowalczuk said. "He was murdered because he threatened the wrong guy and that's it."

Kowalczuk said Michael Eduardo Contreras and Cristian Jose Sanchez-Gomez, two MS-13 gang members, were motivated by leniency from the government in testifying against his client and minimizing their roles in Wood's death.

He asked jurors to put aside emotions and apply the law in deciding the case, saying the legal system should work for his client, an illegal immigrant and gang member, as with anyone else.

"If we don't follow the rule of law for guys like that, we're no better than they are, are we?" Kowalczuk asked the jury.

Nance said gloves found on Coreas-Ventura when he was arrested had Wood's blood on it, boots the teen wore and were so proud of were recovered in the vehicle that took him to his death, and the defendant flashed MS-13 signs while in police custody, showing "pride" in the murder.

Nance said any disrespect from Wood toward the gang only added to why he was killed but wasn't the sole cause. The "game plan" of MS-13 is control, power and money through extortion and drug dealings, and Coreas-Ventura wanted to establish himself in the Lynchburg area, Nance said.

"This isn't just a squabble," Nance said. "It's them setting up camp."

Coreas-Ventura has pleaded guilty to one count of gang participation in this case and awaits sentencing on that charge. He also faces another count of aggravated murder, alleging the killing of two persons within three years, but that charge has been separated and will be tried at a later date. In 2017, the Montgomery County, Maryland Police Department announced Coreas-Ventura was arrested and charged with murder, along with four other people, in connection with a 2016 homicide.

Nance described the jury's verdicts Monday as a "day of justice" for Wood.

He said it was important for the prosecution and Wood's family to charge Coreas-Ventura to the fullest extent of the law, which is why the aggravated murder count was sought. He said it puts the commonwealth in a good place to ensure he never threatens another person as long as he lives.

“This was a horrific crime," Nance said. "It shocks the conscience of career lawmen and women. We’re going to do everything we can to bring justice to Raymond’s memory, to his friends and to his family. We will leave no stone unturned. We will pursue full justice and accountability for every person in connection with this crime."

