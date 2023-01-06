Witness testifies about seeing attack on neighbor in Bedford County murder case

BEDFORD — A neighbor of two Goodview brothers accused in the February killing of a Bedford County man testified at a preliminary hearing Friday about observing a dispute that escalated to a fatal shooting.

Keenan Irvin Perdue, 20, and Ricky Lynn Perdue Jr., 29, each are charged with second-degree murder. The brothers were arrested after the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 4:15 p.m. Feb. 4 about a disturbance with shots fired in the 1000 block of Dawn Place in Goodview.

When deputies arrived, they found Omarkthyark English-Bey, 38, had been shot and killed. After a brief search, the brothers were taken into custody.

After months of waiting for mental competency evaluations, which last month were received, the brothers were found competent to stand trial and a preliminary hearing was held Friday. At the conclusion of the joint hearing, Judge Randy Krantz ruled to certify the murder charge against each defendant to an upcoming term of the grand jury.

A grand jury does not determine guilt or innocence but decides if evidence is sufficient to send the charges to trial in Bedford Circuit Court.

At Friday's hearing, a neighbor testified he, English-Bey and the Perdue brothers lived on the same road in Goodview.

The man testified four days prior to the fatal shooting, he heard gunshots while sitting in his room and he asked Ricky Perdue about it two days later.

The witness said Ricky Perdue told him to not worry about the gunshots and he would kill English-Bey. Perdue used a racial slur towards English-Bey, the neighbor testified.

The neighbor testified he didn't know who fired shots four days prior to the shooting of English-Bey.

On Feb. 4, the witness said he was in his room when he heard two gunshots about 50 feet away and from his window observed the Perdue brothers rushing from a white SUV toward English-Bey, who was on his porch.

Keenan Perdue held a pistol and Ricky Perdue had what appeared to be a leather strap or belt in his hand, the witness testified. During the argument, Keenan Perdue shoved his pistol in the face of English-Bey, who took a step back, according to the neighbor's testimony.

English-Bey was not holding anything in his hands as the brothers rushed up on him, the neighbor testified. Ricky Perdue went back to the vehicle and grabbed a wrench from the trunk and started swinging at English-Bey with it, the witness said in court.

English-Bey grabbed an object that looked like a pipe to block the strikes from the wrench during the attack, the witness testified.

"He was protecting himself and trying to fend him off by hitting back at the wrench," the neighbor testified.

The witness said English-Bey and Ricky Perdue began "tussling," punches were exchanged and the two hit the ground. The neighbor testified he saw Keenan Perdue shoot English-Bey in the side and, after he was shot, Ricky Perdue took the wrench to beat on English-Bey.

English-Bey, suffering from the gunshot, held his forearms up in attempt to protect himself against the blows but couldn't keep them up anymore after several blows, the neighbor testified. The man said he observed Ricky Perdue strike English-Bey's skull with the object.

The brothers left the scene and the neighbor said he approached English-Bey and saw him bleeding and gasping for air. The neighbor's brother called 911.

In ruling to certify the charges, Krantz said the autopsy showed English-Bey died of a gunshot wound and though evidence presented during the hearing didn't directly tie Ricky Perdue to the gun, it showed an element of aiding and abetting in the course of a homicide.

The co-defendants remain in custody as the charges head to a grand jury, which is set to next meet in early February.