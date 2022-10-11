Witness testifies in Campbell County homicide case

RUSTBURG — A witness to a Rustburg man's July shooting death in Campbell County testified Tuesday about details of the events that led to the fatal confrontation in a church parking lot.

Michael Anthony Cerillo, 52, of Lexington, North Carolina, is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and use of a firearm by a felon in connection with the killing of Robert William Staton, 33.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office responded just before 1 p.m. July 5 to the entrance of the parking lot of St. Paul's Baptist Church on Brookneal Highway, where Staton was found lying on the ground in front of his vehicle from a gunshot wound.

Later that week, Cerillo was taken into custody at his home by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina without incident, the Campbell sheriff's office has said.

At a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Campbell County General District, Steve Alan Hendricks, Jr. testified of his involvement in a marijuana enterprise with Cerillo. The drug partnership included mail delivery packages and Cerillo coming by to pick them up, Hendricks testified.

A particular package was lighter than usual and Cerillo contacted Hendricks, who suspected Staton could have taken the missing marijuana, according to Hendricks' testimony.

"I had no clue who did it," Hendricks said.

Hendricks told Cerillo he knew where Staton might be located and the defendant drove with Hendricks to find him. When they spotted Staton in a vehicle, he drove off "like a crazy man," with Cerillo following, Hendricks testified.

Cerillo pointed a gun in Staton's direction, and the two vehicles came to a stop in front of the church, Hendricks said. When Cerillo confronted Staton about the missing marijuana, Staton was insistent he didn't take it, Hendricks said.

Hendricks testified he saw Cerillo shoot Staton, who was not armed, at close range. Standing there in awe, Hendricks said, he knew Staton was dead, and the two left the scene.

After the shooting, Hendricks testified, he talked Cerillo into taking him back to a relative's house. He said Cerillo told him to delete text messages and stay quiet about the incident. Hendricks said he did not call 911 because he was told not to talk about the incident.

Matthew Pack, Cerillo's attorney, heavily questioned Hendricks about specifics in interviews with investigators, the drug operation, a few firearms he testified to selling to Cerillo and events up to and after the shooting.

During Pack's questioning, Hendricks said he and Cerillo discussed how if anything went wrong, the story was that Staton was stealing from Cerillo's father.

Hendricks testified he regularly uses methamphetamine and marijuana but was not under the influence of either drug during his testimony.

After testimony from Hendricks, the only witness to testify during the hearing, Pack motioned to dismiss the charges.

"We're challenging the charges," Pack said.

Judge Stephanie Maddox certified the three charges against Cerillo to an upcoming term of the grand jury, which does not decide guilt or innocence but decides if evidence is enough to send the case to trial in Campbell Circuit Court.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Harrison presented a report from the medical examiner on Staton's death to Maddox during the hearing.

After the hearing, Pack said Cerillo maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court. Pack said the defense feels Hendricks lacks credibility.

"I think there's a lot of problems with this case as far as the witness," Pack said.

Cerillo, who previously was denied bond after extradition from North Carolina, remains in custody pending further court proceedings.