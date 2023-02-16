BEDFORD — A Bedford County woman pleaded guilty Thursday to three felony counts of child neglect and four misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty stemming from a home visit based on concerns about a child's school attendance.

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies, in conjunction with the Bedford County Department of Social Services, on Sept. 15 visited the home of Colleen Marie Lagines, 38, on Jeters Chapel Road, the sheriff's office has said.

The property was "heavily overgrown" with dogs barking from inside the home and "extreme odors" came from inside as well, according to a news release the sheriff's office issued after Lagines' arrest.

The ensuing investigation found Lagines had abandoned two children found living at the house and an unspecified number of “badly emaciated” and dead animals were discovered upon further investigation with animal control, the sheriff's office said. Some animals were taken to Riverside Veterinarian Clinic in Bedford County for assessment and care.

At a hearing Thursday in Bedford Circuit Court, Bedford Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance said law enforcement found the home was in "horrific" condition. The living room was filled with trash, lights weren't working, feces was on the floor and a dead pig was found in a cage, Nance said.

The animal cruelty charges stemmed from living animals and dead, decaying animals found on the property, according to Nance.

"Some of the animals had been dead so long the mode of death could not be determined," Nance said.

Jonathan Kurtin, Lagines' attorney, said the matter is a "very, very unfortunate" scenario for which Lagines accepts responsibility. Kurtin said Lagines has received mental health treatment services since September.

Judge James Updike Jr. convicted Lagines on the charges and set a June 20 sentencing hearing. Lagines remains released on bond.