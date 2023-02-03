A Cartersville woman has pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit murder and other charges in connection with a March incident on the grounds of Appomattox County High School.

Oliva Rose Hurt was found guilty Thursday in Appomattox Circuit Court of that charge, as well as one felony count each of possessing a firearm on school property, eluding police and making a threat in writing, and one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving and carrying a concealed weapon, according to online court records. A felony count of receiving a stolen firearm against Hurt was dropped, court records show.

Mitariq Green, 21, of Meherrin, also pleaded guilty to the same set of charges, except for reckless driving and eluding, during a Jan. 26 hearing in Appomattox Circuit Court.

Appomattox Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kia Scott said during Green's hearing if the case had gone to trial, evidence would show on March 28, a guidance counselor at the high school contacted a school resource officer after a juvenile student relayed to her the student was being threatened.

The student reported Hurt threatened to shoot her and told the student in a phone chat she was on the way to the school with Green, her boyfriend, Scott said.

The school officer investigated the exchanges between the student and Hurt, later spotted a vehicle on school grounds and called for backup, and with another deputy approached it to find Hurt in the driver’s seat and Green in the backseat, Scott said.

After not following police instructions to let the window down, Hurt sped away and led law enforcement on a chase that went into Prince Edward County with speeds from 85 to 115 mph, Scott said. The couple was taken into custody after a crash, she said.

A firearm and ammunition were recovered from the vehicle, Scott said. The events unfolded because of a series of threatening text messages by Hurt and involving two juvenile girls, Scott said. Hurt wrote to them, “You’re fit to die because I’m tired of your BS,” and threatened to kill them, Scott said.

Green's sentencing hearing is set for March 30 in Appomattox Circuit Court while Hurt is scheduled for sentencing May 25.