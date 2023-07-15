One person is in custody after an elderly woman was found dead, according to an Amherst County Sheriff's Office news release.

Amherst County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Amherst County Rescue units responded to a call Friday of a "badly wounded, unconscious elderly female" who had suffered multiple injuries at a residence on Boxwood Farm Road, according to the release. There, they found the victim dead.

Deputies assigned to the investigations division were notified and responded, launching a homicide investigation.

A suspect has been identified and is in custody, which authorities believed was an isolated incident, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with information about this incident to come forward and contact Investigator C. Tomlin at the Amherst County Sheriff's Office at (434)-946-9373, option 1; or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888)-798-5900.

An anonymous tip can be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 mobile app.