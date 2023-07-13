APPOMATTOX — A Spout Spring juvenile pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of animal cruelty and five counts of maiming or killing an animal after admitting to shooting dead five horses and wounding five others, as well as fatally shooting a family member’s dog.

Devin Lee Martin, 15, appeared in Appomattox Circuit Court to enter the pleas. Appomattox Commonwealth’s Attorney Les Fleet said the criminal charges were going forward against Martin as an adult.

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Appomattox County Animal Control on March 15 of multiple horses being shot on a property in the 1600 block of Double Bridges Road in Spout Spring, according to a news release.

Fleet said for a month leading up to March 15 the defendant got mad at his grandparents, his legal guardians, and a family dog came up missing, Fleet said. Animal control officers also in that period received a call from a neighbor about a dead horse in the fence near a road, according to Fleet.

Upon investigation officers found 10 horses had been shot in a field; five died and five were wounded but recovered, Fleet said. A veterinarian was called to the scene, Fleet said.

The investigation led the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office to interview Devin Martin and he confessed to shooting the horses, Fleet said. Martin was angry because he claimed an owner of one of the horses wouldn’t give him that horse, Fleet said.

On two occasions Martin shot the horses from across the road with a rifle and a shotgun, Fleet said.

Martin told investigators he went to the field “to put them out of their misery” and admitted to shooting his grandmother’s dog, claiming it bit him on the hand, and buried the animal in the woods.

Martin faces a maximum of 55 years in prison on the six combined charges. Fleet said an agreement hasn’t been worked out in regard to sentencing. Judge Leslie Osborn found Martin guilty in accordance with a plea deal.

Jordan Davies, Martin’s attorney, said of his client’s confession to law enforcement: “There’s no way around it.”

As part of the plea deal, Fleet dropped five other maiming of an animal charges against Martin.

Davies said Martin, who has been in custody since his March 15 arrest, is requesting release on bond while awaiting sentence. Fleet opposed the request, saying in court he believes Martin poses a danger to others.

“This isn’t the first time Mr. Martin has been in legal problems involving firearms,” Fleet said.

Fleet said Martin had created a “kill list” involving other youth and cited videos of him threatening other kids.

“He has a short fuse and explosive anger and the Commonwealth would be adamantly opposed to him being released to his grandmother,” Fleet said.

Osborn said he would not take up the bond request and advised Davies to consider filing it with Appomattox Circuit Court Judge Andy Nelson.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28 in Appomattox Circuit Court.