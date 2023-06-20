BEDFORD — A Bedford County woman was sentenced to six months in jail Tuesday on three felony counts of child neglect and four misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty stemming from a home visit based on concerns about a child's school attendance.

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies, in conjunction with the Bedford County Department of Social Services, on Sept. 15 visited the home of Colleen Marie Lagines, 39, on Jeters Chapel Road, the sheriff's office has said.

The property was "heavily overgrown" with dogs barking from inside the home and "extreme odors" came from inside as well, according to a news release the sheriff's office issued after Lagines' arrest.

The ensuing investigation found Lagines had abandoned two children found living at the house and an unspecified number of “badly emaciated” and dead animals were discovered upon further investigation with animal control, the sheriff's office said. Some animals were taken to Riverside Veterinarian Clinic in Bedford County for assessment and care.

Bedford Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance said at Lagines' Feb. 16 plea hearing in Bedford Circuit Court that law enforcement found the home was in "horrific" condition. The living room was filled with trash, lights weren't working, feces was on the floor and a dead pig was found in a cage, Nance said.

The animal cruelty charges stemmed from living animals and dead, decaying animals found on the property, according to Nance. Some animals were dead so long the mode of death could not be determined, he said.

Jonathan Kurtin, Lagines' attorney, said at the plea hearing the matter is an unfortunate scenario, Lagines accepts responsibility, and she received mental health treatment services.

At Tuesday's hearing Lagines was sentenced to five years on the charges with all but six months suspended. Bedford Circuit Judge James Updike Jr. went above the guidelines to give her the six month-sentence because sentencing guidelines called for an entirely suspended sentence, according to Nance.

Lagines will be on three years probation upon her release, is ordered to have no contact with her juvenile child, not have any juvenile under her care or supervision, nor own or care for any animal, Nance said.