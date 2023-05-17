BEDFORD — A Bedford County School Board member was in court Wednesday on a charge of assault and battery in connection with a dispute with a tenant.

Matthew Preston Holbrook, who represents the board’s District 2 seat, was charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a Feb. 6 incident. At Wednesday’s hearing in Bedford General District Court, Bedford County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Keller said an agreement was reached to take the case under advisement for a year.

Holbrook pleaded not guilty to the charge but legally recognizes sufficiency of evidence for conviction, according to Carter Garrett, his attorney. Judge Randy Krantz ruled to take the matter under advisement for a year, which means Holbrook is on probation during that period and the charge will be dismissed in May 2024 if a condition of good behavior is met.

Keller said in court a Bedford County Sheriff’s deputy received a call Feb. 6 of missing property and went to a county residence to investigate. The deputy observed Holbrook punch a man in the face and most of that exchange was captured on the officer’s body worn camera, Keller said.

Krantz asked Holbrook if he had any previous assault incidents. Holbrook said in court he had another one from 20 years ago.

“You do understand what you did was wrong?” Krantz asked Holbrook of the Feb. 6 incident.

“Yes, your honor,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook, a Staunton River High School graduate who represents the Moneta area and southern region of the county, ran as a write-in candidate in 2021. He upset incumbent Jason Johnson, who served on the board for nine years, winning by nearly 200 votes.

Garrett said after the hearing Holbrook takes responsibility.

“He had a momentary lapse of reason,” Garrett said.

Carter said during an eviction process where Holbrook, as the property owner, and law enforcement were present, Holbrook acted in anger upon finding out appliances had been stolen. Holbrook immediately realized what he had done, backed off and was apologetic while cooperating with police, Carter said.

The case next will be reviewed at a May 20, 2024, hearing in Bedford General District Court, at which time Garrett said he is confident the charge will be dismissed.