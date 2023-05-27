Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Brookneal woman was sentenced to 26 years in prison in relation to the shooting of her husband and another woman in Campbell County.

Sherry Marie Wright, 43, pleaded guilty in November to two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding in connection with the shooting. Three years was reduced from her 26-year sentence for time served.

Wright was arrested June 13, 2021 after authorities responded to a report of shooting that injured Cynthia Martin and Wright’s husband, Timothy Wright, at a home on Caroline Avenue in Brookneal.

In court Thursday morning, Timothy Wright spoke to the events of that night and his relationship with his wife.

The couple married in 2015 while he was incarcerated in Texas, Timothy Wright said in court. He was released about three years later, and the two began living together, along with her children.

Initially, he said, “things were pretty good,” but some disagreements in the marriage began arising later, one involving her children and how to discipline them.

Fast forward to the night of June 13, 2021, Timothy Wright said in court he had been packing his things to leave the house.

“I was done,” he said.

He testified Sherry Wright asked him before he planned to leave the house that evening if he’s going to take her out. The couple ultimately decided to go to a sports bar off Timberlake Road, and stayed there until closing.

He said in court the two were having a normal, fun night until an individual gave his wife a compliment. Wright said in court that he didn’t appreciate the remark and her lack of response, and he removed himself for a short period of time which caused the disagreement that night.

The couple left for home to which Timothy Wright explained that he drove 101 mph, saying in court that he wanted to get away from his wife.

He drove her home, got on his motorcycle and traveled to his cousin’s house about three minutes away.

Martin was roommates with Timothy Wright’s cousin, and the two talked that night about his marital problems and other things, he said in court.

Martin testified when Sherry Wright got to the house, Martin went and answered the door. Sherry Wright asked Martin where her husband was in an angry tone, Martin said in court, and she went and got Timothy Wright.

Sherry Wright confronted him, stood six feet away with a gun on her waist, according to Timothy Wright’s testimony. He said his instinct was to grab the gun but he felt he didn’t have enough time, so he closed the door to a room to keep her out.

Some time after the confrontation, Timothy Wright took one step out into the hallway, and Sherry Wright pointed the gun at him and shot him in the head between his eyes, Wright said in court.

The bullet came out the side of his head, which caused him to be blind in his left eye, he said.

Martin said it was a vision she will never forget. Martin was shot in her chest and Sherry Wright returned to her room shortly after and shot Martin again in the temple area after she begged Sherry Wright for help, Martin said in court.

Today, Martin is permanently blind in both eyes and doesn’t have much function in her left arm from the shooting, she said.

“I survived the shooting that day, your honor … but she took my life,” Martin said.

The defendant’s son, Joshua Roulet, said his mother had a “heart of gold.”

Roulet testified to the abusive nature of the relationship, pointing out his mother experienced a previous abusive partner in her first marriage. He tried to get his mother to leave multiple times, Roulet said.

“It was really hard for her,” Roulet said.

Roulet also mentioned his mother’s dissociation state — a mental disorder where a person experiences a disconnect between thoughts, memories, surroundings, actions and identity.

He said it’s like she was there, “but she wasn’t,” something Roulet said he saw quite a bit.

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Investigator J. Allen Williams testified in a previous preliminary hearing that Sherry Wright said she blacked out at the time of the shooting.

Lucy Guarnera, a forensics psychologist, said in court Sherry Wright has a severe history of dissociation. She said there’s evidence of anger, when committing the crime, but Guarnera doesn’t eliminate the possibility of dissociation happening on the night of June 13, 2021.

“All of her accounts [through her life] are all consistent with dissociation,” Guarnera said.

Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul McAndrews, in his closing argument, said this case was “about an angry woman, looking for her husband.”

“This was not a violent person, but she was violent that night, and she took a wrecking ball to these people’s lives,” McAndrews said.

Sherry Wright, who became emotional when speaking before her sentencing, apologized to Martin and Timothy Wright in court, saying she doesn’t remember everything from that night. Wright said she lost herself during her marriage, claiming she was totally isolated from everyone and everything.

In her prior testimonies, she claims Timothy Wright was abusive, something he denies.

She pleaded for the judge to show her mercy and said in her 43 years of life, she never hurt anyone.

“I’m a work in progress, your honor. I can’t change what happened June 13, but I can make sure it never happens again,” she said.