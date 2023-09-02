A Gladys woman will serve 20 years in prison in connection with the September 2020 death of her boyfriend’s 3-year-old son in Campbell County.

Megan Marie Paris, 33, pleaded no contest in February to second-degree murder and on Thursday, she received the maximum sentence — 40 years total with 20 years suspended, with credit for time served.

Law enforcement began investigating on Sept. 16, 2020, after the 3-year-old boy’s father called 911 to report the child had “seized up” and was unresponsive with a large hematoma on his head, Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul McAndrews said during a previous hearing.

The victim, Ian Berger, was airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for severe head injuries and died two days later; Paris was the child’s caregiver that day, McAndrews said during a previous hearing.

Paris testified in Campbell Circuit Court on Thursday, that she met David Berger, the boy’s father, in high school.

They kept in touch over social media and went on a date in February 2019 and by mid-March, they were in a relationship.

“At first, the relationship was great, everything you’d hope for,” she said.

Paris testified she eventually moved in with Berger and she took care of the children, the victim and her son, and made sure everything was “taken care of” around the house.

On the day of Sept. 16, Paris testified Ian had pink eye and was sick.

After putting her son on the bus for school, Ian watched television and she tried to get him to have lunch, but he wasn’t feeling well, Paris said.

He complained about stomachaches and Paris said she rubbed his belly; he began “gagging” and vomited over them both.

She then took him into the bathroom and took his clothes off to clean him.

“I was frustrated, trying not to throw up myself,” she testified.

When taking off his shirt and shorts, Paris testified she thought “he had stepped out a little” from his shorts; and she yanked the shorts from under him.

She said “before I can even think,” his feet flew up into the air and he hit his head on the bathtub. Paris testified when the victim hit the ground, he went unconscious.

“I didn’t know what to do, I just freaked out,” she said.

Paris said she called Berger, and he got there in about five minutes, and they called 911.

When EMS arrived, Paris said she told them Ian fell out of his highchair.

“I was terrified …. I was terrified for me, I was terrified for Ian,” she testified.

She went on to tell the same story to the police the next day.

Dr. Robin Foster — professor of pediatrics and emergency medicine, and director of the child protection team — reviewed the case and testified any kind of “short fall” doesn’t explain the tissue damage in his brain or overall injuries.

Foster said the victim died due to “abusive head trauma.”

“This child died because his brain tissue was destroyed from this trauma,” she said.

Paris said during the interrogation, police focused on the staircase in the home, and she eventually told them the victim fell down the stairs.

Paris testified Thursday, she told police what they wanted to hear. She eventually changed her story later to what she testified Thursday, an element McAndrews pointed out.

In closing arguments, McAndrews referred to the three stories Paris told law enforcement and also emphasized that punishment is not for an accidental incident but for “murdering a 3-year-old child.”

He said in life “we often look at chapters” but Ian’s chapter was short, noting he will not have the opportunity to experience life milestones such as graduating from pre-school or high school.

“We’re here to sentence a child murderer,” he said.

Attorney Dirk Padgett said Paris is a model citizen and never experienced any encounters with child protective services.

The defense discussed traumas Paris experienced throughout her life such as abuse at a young age, along with her diagnoses of post-traumatic stress disorder. He said the abuse she experienced along with the events prior to Sept. 16 all culminated that day.

“There’s no excuse, but an explanation of what happened that day,” Padgett said.

David Berger said Thursday his family has been destroyed since the events of that day, telling the court in his testimony that “unfortunately, I can’t greet you with a good afternoon.”

“My son will forever be 3 years old … I will never be able to spend time with him again,” Berger said.

Patricia Berger, Ian’s grandmother, said she feels like “I lost my son that day and my husband, because they’re forever broken.”

“My heart will forever be broken, until the day I die,” she said.

Before her sentencing, Paris said this wasn’t supposed to be Ian’s story and if she could change what happened, she would.

“I was wrong, and I should’ve been better. I’m terribly sorry,” she said, wiping away tears.

After sentencing, McAndrews told The News & Advance there was “some modicum of justice that was served today.”

“There’s clearly never going to be an amount of time that’s going to be sufficient, to bring back and to pay for the murder of a 3-year-old child, but this gives hopefully, the family a little bit of peace,” he said.

Padgett said it’s a tragedy for everybody and Paris is “deeply sorry” for what happened.