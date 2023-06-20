A Maryland man accused of murder in connection with a Wintergreen police officer's shooting death June 16 is facing updated charges, according to online court records.

Virginia State Police said Daniel M. Barmak, of Towson, Maryland, is charged with one count each of capital murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of officer Mark Christopher "Chris" Wagner II. He also faces two counts of malicious wounding.

Nelson General District Court records as of Tuesday afternoon show Barmak, 23, is charged with aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer and one count each of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious wounding and possession of a Schedule I/Schedule II drug.

Barmak's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4 in Nelson General District Court.

The incident began shortly after 10 p.m. June 16 when an emergency call came into the Wintergreen Police Department about two people being assaulted at the residence they were all staying at on Arrowood Lane in the Wintergreen community of Nelson County, a news release from state police said.

After calling police, the two injured men fled the residence on foot. The two 23-year-old men were both taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

Wagner, 31, was the first law enforcement officer to arrive at the residence. He encountered Barmak in the woods and a struggle ensued, the release said.

“During the course of the struggle over Wagner’s department-issued handgun, Barmak shot and killed the officer,” the release said. “Barmak was also shot during the encounter.”

Wintergreen police and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office took Barmak into custody without further incident. Barmak was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury sustained during the incident, the release said.

“Inside the residence, state police recovered illegal narcotics,” the release said. “Wagner’s department-issued handgun was recovered at the shooting scene in the woods.”

Barmak is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. He is represented by attorney Scott De Bruin, online court records show.

Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Wagner. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, June 26, at Augusta Expo Event Center, 277 Expo Road, Fishersville. The funeral service is at noon. Visitation and the service are open to the public.