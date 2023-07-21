After more than four hours of deliberation, a jury found a Gretna man guilty of second degree-murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony Friday evening, in what was a two-day trial.

Matthew Isaac Critchley, 21, was arrested Aug. 30, 2021, after deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s office responded to a home on Buffalo Lane at about 10 p.m. for reports of someone being shot.

Lawrence Keith Taylor was found dead inside his home when deputies arrived.

According to evidence presented in court by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Mitchell Hanson, Taylor was shot five times — one to the head behind the ear, one to his bottom lip area, two to his shoulder blade and one to his back.

Hanson said the defendant’s mother Tracey Critchley, who was in a relationship with Taylor and lived with him for two years, had been arguing with Taylor for “most of the day” and she decided to leave work early.

Tracey Critchley testified Thursday she went home early because of the argument and messages from Taylor, which continued through the evening.

She testified “he had been drinking quite a bit,” finding beer cans when arriving home.

Tracey Critchley claimed Taylor tried to set a fire in the living room that she ultimately put out, and he tried to set another fire nearly 20 minutes later.

She called her daughter, Brittney Critchley, and told her what was going on, and her daughter advised her to leave or she would call the police, Tracey Critchley testified.

Hanson explained in court Brittney Critchley then called her brother, Matthew, and told him to go to the house and help their mom pack her items.

When Matthew Critchley arrived, according to Tracey Critchley testimony, he and a friend began helping her load the car with her clothes.

Tracey Critchley said she went back to the bedroom to get more items while Taylor was “constantly cursing” at her and Taylor told her son that he and his friend had to leave.

When Matthew Critchley entered the house for the third time, she explained, “is when everything happened.”

Critchley testified the last time she saw Taylor, he was sitting in his rocking chair.

“I heard Matthew scream ‘Ma,’” and she explained shots followed “almost immediately after.”

She said her son came into the room to grab her and said, “it’s okay, you’re safe now.”

Tracey Critchley explained she checked on Taylor, because “I cannot accept the fact that he was dead,”

Tracey Critchley also testified in court she never saw her son lift a handgun, which Hanson argued wasn’t consistent with her previous statements to authorities.

Hanson said she told authorities she was in the living room that night of the shooting and saw the gun.

“I did not intentionally lie to them,” she said. “I was very much in shock. I had never experienced anything like this; I didn’t even know what I was saying.”

Captain Tracy Emerson, an investigator at the Campbell County Sheriff’s office, responded Aug. 29, 2021, to the scene and did the initial interview with the defendant, which Hanson played in court.

When he arrived, Matthew Critchley said in the interview, Taylor was “acting out of character” and Matthew Critchley tried to help his mom load items into her car. He added when he stepped back into the house, in the doorway, he saw Taylor get up and grab his shotgun and point it into the room where his mom was located.

“I thought he was going to shoot my mom,” Matthew Critchley said, adding after he saw that “everything just happened so fast.”

Emerson questioned, in the interview, the placement of the shotgun on top of Taylor’s hand.

When authorities arrived, Taylor was lying face down on his hand, with his palm facing up beside him, where a shotgun was laying on top of his palm which Emerson questioned if the gun was placed there.

“What you told me is not what happened, Matthew,” Emerson said in the interview.

Matthew Critchley remained consistent throughout the interview with his story of protecting his mother.

“If someone pulled a gun out on your mom how would you react,” he said.

Hanson maintained, from the start of his opening argument and throughout the trial, that “words are precisely what led to the death of Taylor.”

Attorney Matthew Pack, representing Matthew Critchley, maintained the argument from the Commonwealth is “built completely off circumstantial evidence.”

“What would you do if someone raised a gun at your mom,” Pack said, arguing there was “zero motive” for Matthew Critchley.

“There was absolutely zero motive for first-degree murder of a man he ate with, had barbecues with,” he added.

Hanson said Matthew Critchley “decided Taylor needed to die because of respect.”

Hanson argued Taylor was sitting in his rocking chair and the defendant pulled a gun and shot him and when Taylor tried to “flee,” he turns his back and Critchley shot him four more times.

Hanson said the shots did not occur “the way the defendant say they do.”

“Now you have someone in their heart, determined to kill that person,” He said.

Pack argued Matthew Critchley did not come to the house with the intention to kill Taylor.

“This is not someone who was planning to kill Taylor, he was just trying to help his mother get out,” Pack said.

Pack told the jury it must be proven “beyond reasonable doubt” and he claims the doubts are “more than reasonable in this case.”

“The kid mowed his lawn and ate dinner with him,” Pack said.

He said Matthew Critchley cooperated willingly with law enforcement and didn’t have time “to change story,” claiming he stayed consistent throughout the entire process and it all happened at a moment’s notice.

“What would you do if someone had a gun and tried to kill your mother,” Pack repeated.

Sentencing for Matthew Critchley is expected to take place in about two to three months.