A Lynchburg teenager charged with three counts each of robbery and using a firearm during a felony received 16 years of prison time Wednesday in addition to 20 years from a separate robbery case, the city’s chief prosecutor announced.

Keyon Da’Monta Petty, 18, also was sentenced Wednesday in Lynchburg Circuit Court for possession of a handgun as a minor and criminal street gang participation.

On Oct. 7, 2021 Lynchburg police received a report of a robbery with shots fired in the area of 5th and Jackson streets, according to a news release from Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison.

One of the four victims told police she intended to meet a man through Facebook to sell a phone, but when the group arrived at the 4th Street location designated for the sale, four young men pulled out guns, surrounded the victims' car and ordered them to get out of the vehicle. The male driver was taken across the street and separated from the two women and a child who had been in the car; the men took purses with cash as well as cell phones from the victims, according to the release.

Three blocks away, police detained four young men, one of whom was identified as Petty, the news release stated.

Petty, who was 17 at the time, carried a backpack with four guns, and a social media video made by Petty showed him and the three other juveniles flashing those guns and displaying gang hand signs. The video showed all four near the site of the robbery 10 to 15 minutes before the robbery happened, the news release stated.

Harrison stated in a news release issued Thursday that Petty must submit to three years of supervised probation when released and have no contact with the victims. Petty was identified as the second in command of the Lynchburg Eight Tray Gangsta Crips, Harrison said in the release.

“These convictions and 36 years of consecutive active prison time send a clear message that the tide is turning against the criminal street gang members in the City of Lynchburg,” Harrison said. “When we have the winning combination of investigative police work by the Lynchburg Police Department, seeing cases through prosecution by the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, and the key element of citizen witness cooperation, we can remove the violent offenders from our neighborhoods.”

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema added in the release, "These convictions put criminal street gang members on notice that their violent criminal behavior will not be tolerated. The Lynchburg Police Department is committed to working in partnership with the Commonwealth’s Attorney to remove gang members from our community through the aggressive investigation and prosecution of each and every criminal act they commit.”