An area man is suing three Lynchburg Police Department officers and seeks $5.3 million in damages for injuries sustained during an incident where, according to court documents, he was struck with a Taser while on horseback riding through city streets and run over by an officer’s vehicle.

Steve Rucker Jr., the plaintiff, filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg early this year that claims he was deprived of his rights and the officers displayed “gross negligence and/or willful and wanton conduct” and excessive force.

“This case details precisely the kind of unfortunate and severe consequences that can result when law enforcement officers decide to use heavy-handed tactics in the performance of routine, ministerial law enforcement duties,” a statement in Rucker’s complaint filed Jan. 11 states.

According to the suit, on the evening of March 20, 2021, Lynchburg Police Department officers attempted to serve Rucker, while he was on horseback, with a “permitted” arrest warrant for an alleged protective order violation. In the course of that process, multiple LPD officers “chased” Rucker through the streets and fired Tasers while he was riding at about 15 miles per hour, the complaint states.

Michael Johnson Jr., who is among three co-defendants listed in the lawsuit, jumped out of and abandoned his cruiser while the vehicle was still in the drive gear, causing the vehicle to run over Rucker resulting in “severe and permanent injuries,” the complaint reads.

An answer to the amended complaint filed in federal court in April on Johnson’s behalf states Rucker at times was riding on the wrong side of the road on a one-way street, ignored traffic signs and signals, as well as officers’ commands to stop.

Details in the suit state Rucker was on horseback heading toward the John Lynch Memorial Bridge from Amherst County and an officer not listed as a co-defendant in the suit encountered him in front of the Holiday Inn on Main Street. That officer initiated a pursuit and said via radio: “He’s not stopping. We are in pursuit of a horse,” the complaint reads.

Four vehicles pursued Rucker, whose speed was noted at 10 miles per hour, onto several streets and an officer over a public address system told him they were trying to serve paperwork, the suit reads. Officer Jonathan Farrar, a co-defendant, stepped out into the middle of Commerce Street, pursued Rucker, fired a Taser and missed, causing the horse to pick up speed, according to court documents.

Zachary Miller, the third co-defendant, fired a Taser at Rucker and hit him, which caused the horse to speed off. Rucker eventually fell to the ground and was hit by Johnson’s cruiser, the suit states.

“Johnson’s abandoned vehicle rolled up on a retaining wall from one of the neighboring homes to the vehicle’s left, blew out the front left [t]ire, and began careening to the right,” the lawsuit states. “Johnson then jumped back into the vehicle, turned it hard right into Rucker’s direction, and applied the accelerator causing the vehicle to accelerate and run over Rucker’s torso at speed.”

Documents in the suit, which contain still photos of video footage from the incident, further state Johnson then turned his vehicle hard left and brought it to a stop. Rucker sustained “extensive, severe and permanent injuries” from the incident, including laceration of his liver with hemorrhaging, multiple rib fractures and a concussion, among other injuries, as well as “mental anguish and distress” and he has permanent damages and injuries.

“The use of force exhibited by Defendants Farrar and Miller was objectively unreasonable and clearly excessive,” the lawsuit states.

Rucker is suing for $5 million and also seeks $350,000 in punitive damages.

According to Johnson’s account laid out in his April 14 response, after Rucker fell from the horse, Johnson began to exit the vehicle, believing it was put in park. However, Johnson realized the vehicle was still moving down a small hill, so he got back into the vehicle and at that point he turned it sharply to the left to avoid hitting another officer, which put it in Rucker’s direction.

“Defendant tried as hard as he could to maneuver his vehicle to avoid Rucker but the vehicle ended up hitting him,” the court response filing states. “Eventually, Defendant was able to maneuver his vehicle to left where he then placed it in park. Defendant denies any allegations inconsistent with this account and states the dash cam and body cam videos speak for themselves.”

Miller filed a motion to dismiss and argued the pleadings failed to state a cause of action and he is shielded from liability based on qualified immunity. Judge Norman K. Moon ruled on Aug. 7 to deny Miller’s motion to dismiss, court documents show.

In a statement, Rucker’s attorney, Mark D. Dix, said Rucker and his legal team are pleased with what they believe is the correct ruling denying the motion to dismiss.

“Even a cursory review of the allegations compels the conclusion that Officer Miller’s decision to fire a taser at an individual riding horseback — one who was not wanted for any crime, was not suspected of any crime, but merely needed to be served with court papers — constituted excessive force,” Dix said. “This is precisely the kind of heavy-handed, unconstitutional law enforcement tactics that needs to stop, and we look forward to our day in court.”

Jim H. Guynn Jr., attorney for the co-defendants, said their position is the officers acted reasonably when confronted with an apparently intoxicated Rucker riding a horse through downtown Lynchburg.

"We believe a jury will agree with us," Guynn said.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin April 23 in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg.