A Maryland man is charged with capital murder of a Wintergreen Police Department officer in a Friday night shooting.

Virginia State Police announced shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday that Daniel M. Barmak, of Towson, Maryland, is charged with one count each of capital murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of officer Mark Christopher Wagner II.

Barmak, 23, also is accused of two felony counts of malicious wounding, state police said. He is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The incident began shortly after 10 p.m. Friday when an emergency call came into the Wintergreen Police Department about two people being assaulted at the residence they were all staying at on Arrowood Lane in the Wintergreen community of Nelson County, a news release from state police said.

After calling police, the two injured men fled the residence on foot. The two 23-year-old men were both taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

Wagner, 31, was the first law enforcement officer to arrive at the residence. He encountered Barmak in the woods and a struggle ensued, the release said.

"During the course of the struggle over Wagner's department-issued handgun, Barmak shot and killed the officer," the release said. "Barmak was also shot during the encounter."

Wintergreen police and the Nelson County Sheriff's Office took Barmak into custody without further incident. Barmak was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury sustained during the incident, the release said.

"Inside the residence, state police recovered illegal narcotics," the release said. "Wagner's department-issued handgun was recovered at the shooting scene in the woods."

Wagner's remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy, the release said.

A fundraiser the Wintergreen Police Department posted on its Facebook page Saturday raised $16,530 for Wagner's family as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Nelson County Commonwealth's Attorney is working with the Virginia State Police during the ongoing criminal investigation, the release said.

"We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Officer Wagner's family, the Wintergreen Police Department, and Wintergreen community," a statement from the prosecutors' office said. "The Commonwealth Attorney's Office is committed to pursuing a just and legal resolve to this case."