A Moneta man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday on charges of object sexual penetration, strangulation and domestic assault and battery in connection with an April 2019 incident.

A jury convicted Steven John Lorent, 54, in early March during a trial in Bedford Circuit Court, a news release from the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said.

Lynchburg Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jessie Dumond was substitute prosecutor for the jury trial due to a case conflict with members of the Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, according to the news release.

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to the April 2019 incident in the 100 block of Little Creek Road in Moneta after a 911 call of a victim needing help.

A search warrant was executed at the residence, where signs of a physical struggle were found throughout the house. Lorent was arrested during the investigation.

The victim received medical treatment at Roanoke Memorial Hospital and was found to have injuries consistent with sexual assault, strangulation and assault and battery, the release said.

The victim reported being sexually assaulted by Lorent and bit the defendant in self-defense, which caused him to flee the residence, according to the prosecution.

Lorent had an injury to the nose consistent with being bitten and denied assaulting the victim, the release said. At a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Bedford Circuit Court, Loren was given a 25-year sentence on the object sexual penetration charge and 6 years on the other two charges, with that time to run concurrent.

A suspended sentence of 25 years is conditional upon Lorent submitting to and following the terms of supervised probation for 5 years upon his release from incarceration, remaining on good behavior for 10 years, registering as a sex offender with the Virginia State Police, and having no contact with the victim, according to the Lynchburg Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

— Justin Faulconer