Lynchburg police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a moped that occurred Tuesday night.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers responded to the 7300 block of Timberlake Road at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday, for a moped driver who had been struck by a vehicle.

A woman had been thrown from her moped and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. She was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

Officers attempted to locate the vehicle but were unsuccessful. The car is believed to be a silver sedan with heavy front-end damage from the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or captured video is asked to contact LPD at (434) 455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.