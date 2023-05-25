Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

APPOMATTOX — A Prince Edward County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for felony murder and other charges in connection with the October 2020 shooting death of a Bedford County man whose body was found burned in Appomattox County.

Mik’Tavis Elonta Naeshu Green, 22, was the first of four co-defendants charged with murder in the killing of Carlos Levell Rose to receive sentencing in Appomattox Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty in January to the murder charge and one count each of abduction, conspiracy to commit abduction, arson, conspiracy to commit arson, concealing or altering a dead body, conspiring to conceal or alter a dead body, using a firearm in commission of a felony and destruction of property.

Green and co-defendants Keyanta Ke’Shaun Robinson and Enrico Andre Moss took part in abducting Rose on Oct. 20, 2020, from a spot where the victim’s vehicle was parked off the U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, Appomattox County Commonwealth’s Attorney Les Fleet said. Artenna Kainna Horsley-Robey, Moss’s girlfriend who was in a sexual relationship with Rose, also was present during the course of the abduction and murder, according to prosecutors’ evidence.

Horsley-Robey met with Rose, 45, near the Percival’s Island entrance in downtown Lynchburg and lured him to a predetermined location where the three men seized him at gunpoint, Fleet has said. Robinson drove Rose’s vehicle, with Green in the backseat next to Rose, and Horsley-Robey followed in Moss' vehicle with Moss in the passenger’s seat, Fleet said.

During the course of the drive, Rose was shot dead; his remains were found by law enforcement the following day inside his burned 2002 GMC Yukon off State Park Road near Holliday Lake State Park in Appomattox County.

Green and Robinson both said they shot Rose after he went for a gun, Horsley-Robey testified at Moss’ trial in January. The group set the Yukon ablaze with Rose’s body inside to cover the crime, according to prosecutors’ evidence.

Fleet said Rose was shot multiple times in the head and chest with bullets that came from two different firearms. A medical examiner at Moss’ trial testified Rose was dead before the fire, according to the autopsy results, and cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

At Green’s sentencing Thursday, Fleet said the defendant did not plead guilty out of remorse.

“The defendant pleaded guilty because he knew what a strong case the commonwealth had,” Fleet said.

Rose’s mother and wife were in the courtroom Thursday and decided not to testify because of the trauma of reliving the event, Fleet told Appomattox Circuit Court Judge Andy Nelson. Fleet read excerpts from their victim impact statements that said Rose’s mother’s eyesight has greatly suffered because of stress from Rose’s murder and she wrote “what monsters you are to burn my son up” in reference to the co-defendants.

“It bothers her the most they burned his body,” Fleet said.

Montel Shaquille Croner, Moss’s brother, who brought the gasoline cans to set the Yukon blaze, pleaded no contest Jan. 5 in Appomattox Circuit Court to one count each of arson and concealing a dead body, according to court records. He was given a 10-year suspended jail sentence and supervised probation, records show.

Rose’s mother wrote the family has been devastated and she hopes Rose haunts the co-defendants every day, Fleet read from the statements. The victim’s wife said she has endured many sleepless nights and her husband’s life was taken for no reason other than “complete and utter selfishness.”

“You five did not destroy us — you five destroyed yourselves,” Rose’s widow wrote of the co-defendants.

Fleet said the evidence is clear Moss, Green and Robinson intended to rob Rose, who was a well-known marijuana dealer, and during the drive to his Bedford County home the shooting occurred. A bullet hole found in the roof and other evidence indicates Rose went for the gun and was shot.

“… He ended up paying the ultimate price for that,” Fleet said of Rose resisting the abduction.

Scott De Bruin, Green’s attorney, said Moss was the mastermind in hatching the plan to kidnap Rose.

“It’s a horrific case, there’s no way around it,” De Bruin said.

De Bruin said Green wanted to spare Rose’s family a trial in pleading guilty and asked that the sentencing range be from 20 to 22 years. Fleet argued for 28 years.

Nelson sentenced Green to 88 years with 63 years suspended, resulting in a 25-year sentence. Green was credited for time served since his arrest; the other four co-defendants await sentencing hearings in June and July.

“This was a horrendous murder,” Nelson said in sentencing Green. “Nobody deserved what happened to this gentleman.”