A Bedford County grand jury indicted a Roanoke man Tuesday on aggravated murder and six other charges in connection with the April death of a Pennsylvania man after human remains were found in a vehicle.

Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said an investigation began after the remains were found within a burned-out vehicle on Sandy Level Road off Virginia 24 in the Goodview area of Bedford County on April 17. The victim was identified as Ethan Ryan Bert, 20, of York, Pennsylvania.

Joseph Richard Walker, 29, initially was charged with second-degree murder. The grand jury indicted him Tuesday on aggravated murder, according to court records.

Walker, who was arrested in Florida, and Bert are believed to be known to one another, Nance has said.

Virginia State Police have said York died by “violent circumstances” before the vehicle burned.

Firefighters arrived at about 12:45 a.m. April 18 to find the vehicle fully in flames, state police have said. After the blaze was extinguished, crews found the remains and agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene.

He is also facing one count each of robbery, transporting a dead body, arson of personal property and possession of a firearm as a felon, and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of robbery and murder, according to online records.

A grand jury doesn't determine guilt or innocence, only if evidence is sufficient to send the case to trial.

A jury trial is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 11 in Bedford Circuit Court, online court records show.