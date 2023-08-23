A jury trial set for Aug. 29 has been continued in the case of a North Carolina man charged with first-degree murder in connection with a Forest woman’s October 2022 death.

Trenton David Mills Frye, 29, of Greensboro, is accused in the killing of Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Frye has been in custody since his Nov. 30 extradition to Virginia from North Carolina and awaits a new trial date in Bedford Circuit Court.

Search warrant affidavits filed Oct. 17 in Bedford Circuit Court state law enforcement, in the course of investigating the death of Montgomery, 28, became aware she recently was in a relationship with Frye.

Montgomery was found unresponsive in an apartment at 1060 Madison View Drive in Forest on Oct. 7, and Lynchburg General Hospital physicians noted markings on her neck consistent with being strangled, according to search warrant documents.

Investigators executed a search warrant on the residence and located phone charging cords wrapped up in a blanket on the bed, the search warrant documents show.

Law enforcement assessed the cords, which appeared to be the same size as the markings on Montgomery’s neck, according to court documents.

Montgomery died Oct. 8, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has said. Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy by Dr. Amy Tharp, who advised strangulation could not be ruled out as a cause, court documents show.

Investigators learned Montgomery had recently ended the relationship with Frye and the two were arguing through text message exchanges the night of Oct. 6 and into the early morning of Oct. 7, the search warrant documents show.

Frye denied having knowledge of where Montgomery was residing when contacted in North Carolina by Bedford investigators and, on Oct. 13, law enforcement received data from Frye’s cellphone that showed it transmitted to a tower at Ashwood Park Road in Forest at 10:19 p.m. Oct. 6, about a mile from Montgomery’s apartment, search warrant documents state.

On Oct. 13, investigators interviewed Frye’s employer, who advised Frye did not work the nights of Oct. 6 or Oct. 7, according to court documents. Frye was identified as a suspect through a joint investigation between the sheriff’s office and the FBI, and was taken into custody without incident Oct. 20 in Greensboro, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has said.

Frye’s defense counsel is Lynchburg attorney Joseph Sanzone. The defense motioned for the continuance, online court records show.