An Amherst man was arrested after an elderly woman was found dead Friday, according to an Amherst County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Department has identified Kenneth Wayne Barbour, 51 of Amherst, as the person arrested, according to Amherst County Sheriff’s Captain Eric Elliot. Barbour is charged with one count of malicious wounding and additional charges are expected as the homicide investigation progresses, the sheriff's office said.

Amherst County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Amherst County Rescue units responded to a call Friday of a badly wounded, unconscious elderly woman identified as Phyllis L. Auman, of Amherst, who had suffered multiple injuries at a residence on Boxwood Farm Road, according to the release. There, they found Auman dead.

Deputies assigned to the investigations division were notified and responded, launching a homicide investigation.

Authorities believed it was an isolated incident, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with information about this incident to come forward and contact Investigator C. Tomlin at the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at (434)-946-9373, option 1; or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888)-798-5900.

An anonymous tip can be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 mobile app.