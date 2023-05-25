Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

APPOMATTOX — A Cartersville woman was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday for conspiring to murder two teenagers and other charges in connection with a March 2022 incident on the grounds of Appomattox County High School.

Oliva Rose Hurt was found guilty Feb. 3 in Appomattox Circuit Court of conspiracy to commit murder, possessing a firearm on school property, eluding police and making a threat in writing, and one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving and carrying a concealed weapon.

Mitariq Green, of Meherrin, also pleaded guilty to the same set of charges, except for reckless driving and eluding, during a Jan. 26 hearing in Appomattox Circuit Court. Green recently was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in the incident.

Appomattox Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kia Scott said if the case had gone to trial, evidence would show on March 28, 2022, a guidance counselor at the high school contacted a school resource officer after a juvenile student relayed to her the student was being threatened.

The student reported Hurt threatened to shoot her and told the student in a phone chat she was on the way to the school with Green, Scott said.

The school officer investigated the exchanges between the student and Hurt, later spotted a vehicle on school grounds and called for backup, and, along with another deputy, approached it to find Hurt in the driver’s seat and Green in the back seat, Scott said.

After not following police instructions to let the window down, Hurt sped away and led law enforcement on a 20-mile chase that went into Prince Edward County with speeds from 85 to 115 mph, Scott said. The couple was taken into custody after a crash, she said.

At Hurt's sentencing Thursday, Scott said the defendant threatened the juveniles 18 times in an Instagram chat.

"The messages are very serious," Scott said. "She specifically says she is going to kill them."

Scott said Hurt wrote to them: "You're going to be dead tomorrow" and admitted to police she knew there was a gun in the vehicle when she drove it onto school property.

"She's terrorizing a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old," Scott said of the threats. "This was her idea ... she is just as culpable in the commonwealth's position, even more so."

Scott said Hurt also willfully ignored the directions of officers by fleeing the scene and endangering others in the high-speed chase.

"It was an extremely dangerous situation," Scott said.

Hurt's father testified Thursday the incident was out of character for her. Jordan Davies, Hurt's attorney, said she's taken responsibility and knows what she did was wrong.

"What she did was stupid ... she knows that," Davies said. "I don't believe for a second she was there to kill those girls but what she did was horrendous."

Hurt apologized to Appomattox Circuit Court Judge Andy Nelson.

"It was stupid and I shouldn't have done it," Hurt said.

Nelson spoke in court of the fear that went through the Appomattox County schools community because of Hurt's actions and her use of smartphones, which he described as powerful tools that can be used for good and bad.

"Your case shows the bad," Nelson told Hurt. "This is not a childish prank. This is is a very, very serious matter."

Hurt must be on supervised probation two years after her release, is to have no contact with the two juveniles and is barred from all Appomattox County Public Schools property, the judge ruled.