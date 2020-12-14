Crowds gather again at Bedford County Board of Supervisors in opposition to governor’s restrictions

Cathy George said executive orders and their impacts stir up fear and mistrust, “destroying our communities.” Others echoed the sentiment.

Sharp said after the previous meeting, if the board took any action related to the matter, it would not come from an outside source. Bedford County has not said if it is planning to draft or pass any such First Amendment resolution.

Hiss said in an email last Thursday the county is going to express its disapproval over Gov. Northam’s perceived overreach through one of Bedford County’s legislative priorities that will be passed on to the Virginia General Assembly.

The legislative priority states Bedford County’s support of Senate Bill 5001 introduced by Sen. Steve Newman (D-23) to limit emergency powers by executive order to no more than 30 days.

“The never-ending practice of governing by edict and press conference is bypassing the General Assembly and is not a narrowly tailored approach to managing an emergency,” the county’s statement said. “The unlimited timeframe for the Governor to act in an emergency is minimizing the effectiveness and purpose of the duly elected Delegates and Senators to represent their districts in the policymaking and public input process.”