Crowds gather again at Bedford County Board of Supervisors in opposition to governor’s restrictions

BEDFORD – Dozens of residents gathered at the Bedford County administration building on Main Street Monday night in continued protest of pandemic restrictions from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. Most did not wear masks.
Despite an executive order limiting gatherings to ten people or less, that went into effect at 12 a.m. Monday morning, 65 people were allowed in the boardroom by county officials and administration on Monday night. The move came in spite of the county receiving a notice of violation from the Bedford County Health Department, part of the Central Virginia Health District, for similar conduct at the last Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting on Nov. 23.
Over 100 people packed the building at the Nov. 23 meeting, urging supervisors to pass a resolution opposing the governor’s executive orders, specifically the limitations of gatherings to 25 or fewer people, claiming such an order infringed upon the constitutional first amendment right of peaceful gathering.
The health department cited the county administration and board of supervisors chairman John Sharp for the infraction just days later noting "the reckless disregard for the requirements of the executive orders can, and will, unnecessarily endanger citizens of Bedford County."
Bedford County maintains local government operations such as board of supervisors meetings are exempt from the governor’s executive orders, and the county did not “willfully” violate any rules, according to Bedford County administrator Robert Hiss.
District 4 Supervisor and board chairman John Sharp, as well as District 3 Supervisor Charla Bansley and Bedford County attorney Patrick Skelley, called in to Monday’s meeting, not attending in person.
During public comment speakers urged supervisors to adopt a resolution like the one recently passed by Campbell County, which stated Campbell County officials would not enforce Gov. Northam’s executive orders and declared it a “first amendment sanctuary county.” This item was not on the meeting agenda, nor was it added.
Some in the audience brandished signs reading “nullify Northam.”
Support Local Journalism
“I’d like Bedford County to be a First Amendment sanctuary county,” said Bryan Devers. “Protect our rights as citizens. We shouldn’t be forced to follow rules that have shut down businesses, have forced people into hardship, and caused undue stress.”
Forest resident Caleb Mast commended supervisors on their action passing a “Second Amendment sanctuary resolution” last year, as well as a resolution recognizing Bedford County’s local militia, and pressed them to consider passing a resolution similar to Campbell County’s.
“There’s room for liberty in this country,” said Carrie Gill. “There’s room for those who want to wear a mask… there’s room for those of us who don’t want to wear a mask.”
Cathy George said executive orders and their impacts stir up fear and mistrust, “destroying our communities.” Others echoed the sentiment.
Sharp said after the previous meeting, if the board took any action related to the matter, it would not come from an outside source. Bedford County has not said if it is planning to draft or pass any such First Amendment resolution.
Hiss said in an email last Thursday the county is going to express its disapproval over Gov. Northam’s perceived overreach through one of Bedford County’s legislative priorities that will be passed on to the Virginia General Assembly.
The legislative priority states Bedford County’s support of Senate Bill 5001 introduced by Sen. Steve Newman (D-23) to limit emergency powers by executive order to no more than 30 days.
“The never-ending practice of governing by edict and press conference is bypassing the General Assembly and is not a narrowly tailored approach to managing an emergency,” the county’s statement said. “The unlimited timeframe for the Governor to act in an emergency is minimizing the effectiveness and purpose of the duly elected Delegates and Senators to represent their districts in the policymaking and public input process.”
On Monday the Virginia Department of Health website reported there have been 2,377 cases of COVID-19, 88 hospitalizations and 26 deaths in Bedford County. On Monday Bedford County Public Schools reported 12 cases of COVID-19 in the school division through its online daily COVID-19 update.
The city of Lynchburg, which is also in the Central Virginia Health District, has seen 3,405 cases of COVID-19, 93 hospitalizations and 42 deaths according to the website.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.